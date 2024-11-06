Loras Players present “The Lightning Thief”

The Loras Players, the theatre production arm of Loras College’s School of Humanities & Education, present The Lightning Thief, an adventure comedy by Joe Tracz with book and lyrics by Rob Rockicki, adapted from the book by Rick Riordan Thursday–Saturday, November 21–23 at 7:30 p.m.

This electrifying musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling book follows Percy Jackson. When Percy discovers he’s a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.

The cast features students Jacob Hocking (as Percy Jackson), Ella Tracy (Annabeth), and Bee Hilby (Grover), with a large ensemble playing students, “half-bloods” and monsters, doubled in featured roles: Ian Borelli (Luke), Mia Ward (Clarisse), Sean McCluskey (Mr. Brunner/Chiron and Poseidon), Kate Cain (Sally), Ellie Coleman (Ares), Artie Kerchmar (Mr. D/Dionysus), Megan Basten (Mrs. Dodds), Jubilee Cunigan (Aunty Em/Medusa), Angela McGreevey (The Oracle), Ellianna Stine (Thalia), Anna Torpy (Hades), Jaelin Hawkins (Minotaur), Zac Joerger (Cyclops), Natasha Roy (Charon), Grace Ulmer (Bianca), Mick Walker (Gabe Ugliano).

Assistant professor and director of theatre Ryan M. Decker directs, choreographs, fight directs, and co-music directs. Guest artists Kat Gomez co-music directs and vocal coaches, as well as stage manages. Guest artists Tracey Richardson scenery and light designs and technical directs, Michelle Blanchard costume designs, and Emerald Barnes-Seger production manages. Students Megan Weinstock and Paul Huiskamp assistant stage manage.

About the Loras Players

Established in 1910, the Loras Players are the oldest, continuously-operating theatre troupe west of the Mississippi! Currently in its 115th season, students of all majors get hands-on, practical experience in this multi-disciplinary extracurricular program.

The Lightning Thief runs Thursday–Saturday, November 21–23 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall on the Loras College campus. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for under-18; Loras-affiliated admission is a $5-10 suggested donation.

To learn more about The Lightning Thief and the rest of the Loras Players’ season, click here.