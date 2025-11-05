Pursuing Purpose Through the Power of Storytelling

For Mareah (Adolphs) Ruefer (’15), storytelling isn’t just a career; it’s a calling nurtured at Loras College. Growing up with a family legacy of Duhawks, Mareah was drawn to the Media Studies program, where she quickly found her voice behind the camera. “From TV1 class to putting newscasts together for LCTV, I was able to get the experience to enter the real world of broadcast journalism,” she reflects.

That sense of leadership, encouraged by her advisor Craig Schaefer (’89), continues to guide her today. “His classes were always my favorite because they were hands-on and where I really learned how TV works,” said Mareah. “I still ask him for advice… ten years now after I left school.”

Now serving as News Director at KWQC-TV6 in Davenport, IA, Mareah’s path has come full circle. Her team at WMTV in Madison, WI, where she previously worked, recently earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award, only the second in the station’s history. “As journalists, we work hard every single day. But on the days when there is breaking news…the extra effort has to be there,” she says. “I’m proud to be part of a station and company that cares and gives us the resources to do our job.”

At its heart, her story is one of compassion, perseverance, and the Duhawk spirit that never fades. “In journalism, you never do it for awards; you serve your viewers. But to be recognized on a national level is a huge honor for me.”