Loras College announces that longtime faculty member, award-winning filmmaker and alumnus Craig Schaefer (’89) will serve as the commencement speaker for the College’s 187th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Schaefer, who has been a member of the Loras faculty since 1993, will also be recognized as professor emeritus upon his retirement at the end of the 2026 academic year, concluding 33 years of service.

As professor of creative media, Schaefer played a transformative role in shaping Loras’ creative media program. Throughout his career, he taught courses in production, sports media and media management, while mentoring generations of students whose work has earned hundreds of honors and awards. Under his guidance, Loras students achieved sustained excellence, including earning the top video production award from the Iowa College Media Association for 17 consecutive years.

“Craig Schaefer lives the Loras College mission, vision and values in all aspects of his life, especially in his commitment to his Catholic faith, his students and scholarship, his community and his family,” said Loras College President Mike Doyle, J.D. (’91). “His impact on our campus and his legacy in creative media education are extraordinary. We are honored to have him address the Class of 2026 at this milestone moment for our institution.”

In addition to his teaching, Schaefer is an accomplished documentary filmmaker who has written, produced, directed, filmed and edited hundreds of productions, many of which have aired regionally and nationally. His professional achievements include numerous awards, such as the John Eighmey Service Award from the Iowa College Media Association and the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival Impact Award.

Schaefer’s commitment to service and civic engagement is equally notable. He serves on the board of directors for Iowa PBS and as president of the foundation board for Hills & Dales, a nonprofit supporting individuals with disabilities. He also contributes to organizations such as the Iowa Motion Picture Association, the Iowa Broadcast News Association and Opening Doors, which supports women and children experiencing homelessness.

A proud alumnus, Schaefer earned bachelor’s degrees in media and marketing from Loras College before completing a Master of Arts in telecommunications from Southern Illinois University in 1993.

The 187th commencement ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2026 and will take place on the Loras College campus in Dubuque.

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College is a Catholic liberal arts college dedicated to fostering active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decision-makers and responsible contributors in diverse professional, social and religious roles.