Loras Players Present “The Wolves”

A fierce and funny coming-of-age drama about a high school girls’ soccer team.

The Loras Players, the theatre production arm of Loras College’s School of Humanities & Education, present The Wolves, a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist by Sarah DeLappe, Thursday–Saturday, February 27–March 1, at 7:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall on the Loras College campus.

This critically acclaimed play offers an intimate and unfiltered look at a high school girls’ soccer team as they navigate the pressures of adolescence, competition, identity, and ambition. Over the course of their pre-game warm-ups, these nine fierce young athletes grapple with everything from world affairs to social anxieties, friendships, and their own evolving sense of self. Sharp, insightful, and deeply human, The Wolves captures the complexities of teenage life with humor, heart, and an undeniable authenticity.

The cast features Jubilee Cunigan (as #25), Rachel Fosler (#11), Jaelin Hawkins (#2), Artie Kerchmar (#14), Delaney Munda (#13), Ellianna Stine (#00), Ella Tracy (#7), Maura Tracy (#46), and Grace Ulmer (#8), with guest artist Dr. Kristin Lauritsen, Loras assistant professor of psychology, in the role of Soccer Mom.

Assistant professor and director of theatre Ryan M. Decker directs and designs the production. Guest artist Tracey Richardson serves as technical director, with students Megan Weinstock as stage manager, Paul Huiskamp as assistant stage manager, and Fey Quandt as wardrobe head.

“My favorite part of the show is actually the more intense, raw scenes because of how much emotion they evoke from both the actors and hopefully the audience,” said Delaney Munda (#13). “This show deals with difficult and intense, yet real topics, and is truly a coming-of-age story that I think will reach audiences on many different levels.”

Jaelin Hawkins (#2) highlighted the unique authenticity of the script: “It’s very funny but also has a semi-realistic dialogue that gives strong female roles the spotlight.”

“I hope that audiences have a fun time, but I also hope they walk away with a better understanding of the things that young women deal with that aren’t usually talked about or cared about,” added Grace Ulmer (#8).

Established in 1910, the Loras Players are the oldest, continuously operating theatre troupe west of the Mississippi. Now in its 115th season, the Loras Players continue their tradition of engaging, thought-provoking performances that provide students of all majors hands-on, practical experience in theatre.

The Wolves runs Thursday–Saturday, February 27–March 1 at 7:30 p.m. on the stage of St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall. General admission is $10 for adults; Loras-affiliated attendees are encouraged to make a $5–$10 suggested donation.

IMPORTANT ADVISORIES:

Play contains strong adult language and content .

. Seating is Limited. Box Office and Doors open at 7:00, admission is first-come, first served. No reservations.

Unfortunately, our venue configuration does not support wheelchair accessibility.

For more information on The Wolves and the Loras Players’ 2024-25 season, click here.