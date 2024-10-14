News

Asia Singleton ('20) poses outside Loras College

Loras Graduate Secures Streaming Deal with BET

Asia Singleton (’20) has achieved a remarkable milestone with her documentary Through My Truth, created during her time as a Creative Media student. The film has secured a streaming deal with BET (Black Entertainment Television), marking a significant accomplishment for the recent graduate.

Singleton’s journey to success began when her documentary, a first-time effort, was selected as a finalist at the BESLA (Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyer Association) Film Festival in the Dominican Republic last November. Competing against over 100 submissions, Asia’s film emerged as the winning documentary, earning her a prestigious distribution deal with BET.

The festival provided Singleton with invaluable networking opportunities, allowing her to connect with Hollywood actors, actresses, and industry professionals. She credits her success to the support of her undergraduate professors, student co-producers Dana Majerczyk (’20) and Abigail Paul, her parents, family, friends, and Keya Trammell, whose story inspired the documentary. This achievement not only showcases Asia’s talent but also opens doors for future Loras students in the competitive field of documentary filmmaking.

To watch Through My Truth, click here.

