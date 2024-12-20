Service, Learning, and a Meeting with Pope Francis

Nancy Zachar Fett (‘ 90), a professor of social work, recently returned from a remarkable journey to Rome. There, she had the honor of meeting Pope Francis and presenting at a global symposium focused on service learning initiatives. Fett’s participation was tied to a grant her team received from Uniservitate for her Medicare and More class. The grant not only supported their community-focused work but also included an invitation to present at the Global Symposium held at Lumsa University in Rome, which featured a private audience with Pope Francis.

Fett’s presentation highlighted her groundbreaking approach to teaching government assistance programs. Her class conducts focus groups with recipients of programs such as SNAP, FIP, and Medicaid, allowing students to gain firsthand insights into participants’ experiences. This knowledge then enables students to develop projects aimed at improving future participants’ access to these vital services.

Fett was deeply inspired by the symposium, where she encountered an array of service-learning projects from around the world. “I was overwhelmed at the number of creative and amazing service-learning projects being implemented all over the world,” said Fett. “In places like Bethlehem, where a professor had to pivot his project due to the Gaza war and another who continued her work in Ukraine. The impact of some people’s projects was truly life-changing for people in their area of the world. I was very moved at times.”

Reflecting on the event, Fett emphasized the value of global connections fostered by this teaching and learning approach. She expressed hope that Loras College will continue to engage with such opportunities, including the next Uniservitate Global Symposium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in two years. For Fett, the experience was a powerful reminder of the shared commitment to making a difference through education and service.