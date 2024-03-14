One Heart, One Team, One Kid’s Life Changed

Will Arndt is all about changing lives, one kid at a time. The Loras College head golf coach started the non-profit One Heart Uganda with his mom when he was just seventeen. The goal? To sponsor Ugandan kids to go to school and get an education.

Will’s family began sponsoring a little Ugandan girl way back when he was nine. That same girl is now a veterinarian in downtown Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

One Heart Uganda has grown into a force for change. Currently, the organization is helping around eighty students get educated, and have over forty university/trade school graduates. A few years ago, Will’s commitment to this cause deepened further when he began sponsoring his own little girl from Uganda, Patience. With an annual cost of $500 for her schooling, Will thought of a brilliant idea—to involve the Loras golf team in this selfless initiative.

Presenting the concept to his players, Will offered to cover half of Patience’s expenses, and the response was overwhelming. Without hesitation, every member of the team embraced the opportunity to contribute. And, ‘Pars 4 Patience’ was born.

Now, as the Loras golf team gets ready to take the course, they carry a constant reminder of their impact—tags to hang on their golf bags, featuring Patience’s radiant smile. With every swing of their clubs, they are not only sharpening their skills but also shaping a brighter future for a young girl on the other side of the world.

In a world where dreams often face overwhelming obstacles, One Heart Uganda and the Loras golf team are proving that a single heart, fueled by compassion and a collective commitment, can move mountains—transforming lives, one stroke at a time.