Purple, Policy, and Passion

Andrew Martinez (’23)

Business Administration & Sociology

Austin, Texas

Andrew Martinez (’23), is a proud first-generation college graduate whose energy, heart, and voice are helping shape the future of education policy. Andrew came to Loras from Arizona after a chance meeting at a college fair. “No one was talking to Loras,” he remembers. “But my favorite color is purple, so I decided to talk to the admission representative, Robbie Stran (’02).” That conversation sparked interest from Loras, and he soon flew to Dubuque during a polar vortex to experience campus firsthand. “I got the full Iowa experience,” he laughs. He received the National Alumni Board Scholarship and committed to Loras that night.

At Loras, Andrew double majored in Business Administration and Sociology and minored in Criminal Justice. He also immersed himself in campus life as a Student Ambassador, Peer Advisor, and member of the Honors Program. But it was his involvement in student leadership, especially with Loras LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), that truly shaped his path. He began as a member and eventually became council president, helping bring students to the LULAC national conference in Washington, D.C. “No one knew who Loras was—but we made sure they knew by the time we left.”

Andrew credits mentors like Dr. Sergio Perez (’13) and Dr. Art Sunleaf with helping guide and empower him during his journey. “Sergio showed me what was possible, he looked like me and was doing big things. I wanted to be just like him.” Art, he says, saw him at his best and worst, especially during the grad school process. “He taught me things I didn’t even know I needed to learn. I love that man so much.”

His passion for working with students led him to pursue his Master’s in Student Affairs in Higher Education at Texas State University, a Hispanic-Serving Institution. While there, he served as a graduate residence director and brought the values and lessons of Loras Residence Life with him. But his interests also expanded into policy, and today, Andrew serves as a Legislative Aide in the Texas State Senate, focusing on education and economic development. “I’ve always wanted to work in government. I want to serve all students, not just a small population.”

Andrew notes it’s important to stay connected to your roots. “Loras gave us the chance to grow, and now it’s our turn to give back. Whether it’s time, mentorship, or simply showing up, every little bit matters. You never know how your presence can shape someone else’s journey, just like others did for me.”

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Andrew’s journey and his experiences at Loras. Congratulations, Andrew!