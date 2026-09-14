Choose Risk Over Regret: Sarah Gibson’s Internship at KWQC

Sarah Gibson (’27) discovered her passion for broadcast journalism through her high school’s morning announcements program, gaining an early taste of the excitement, energy, and pressure that come with live television. This summer, the Creative Media major from Viola, Illinois, turned that interest into hands-on experience as a Multimedia Journalist and reporter at KWQC Channel 6 News in Davenport, Iowa.

With encouragement from her Loras professors, Craig Schaefer (’89) and Jill Specht (’01), Sarah pursued the internship to better understand the day-to-day work of a broadcast journalist. “This summer, my role has been to tell local stories that matter, connect with people across the community, and take meaningful steps toward becoming a trusted storyteller who can make a difference through news.”

Sarah credits her Loras experience with helping her feel prepared and confident from day one. Hands-on classes provided a strong foundation in journalism and media, while industry connections and support from her professors helped her take advantage of the opportunity. “The hands-on classes I’ve taken at Loras gave me a strong foundation in journalism and media, allowing me to spend less time learning the basics and more time growing as a journalist and making the most of every opportunity this internship offered.”

One of her most memorable experiences came when she reported on a local nonprofit providing backpacks filled with school supplies to students. The story was picked up by CNN Newsource and shared with television stations across the country, from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C. Seeing her own reporting, voice, and production reach a national audience was a moment she won’t forget.

More than anything, Sarah says the internship taught her to “choose risk over regret.” Whether pitching a story, conducting an interview, or going live, she learned to push through fear and trust herself.