Loras College is pleased to announce a 3+3 law program partnership with Marquette University Law School, creating an accelerated pathway for students pursuing careers in law. The agreement allows qualified Loras students to complete three years of undergraduate coursework before transitioning directly into law school, earning both their bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor in six years.

Loras also maintains 3+3 partnerships with the University of Iowa College of Law, Drake University Law School and Northern Illinois University College of Law, expanding opportunities for students seeking flexible and competitive law school pathways. The addition of the Marquette University agreement further strengthens the College’s commitment to preparing students for advanced professional study while deepening its shared mission in faith and academic excellence.

“Loras College takes pride in providing a rigorous educational experience for our students,” said Loras College President Mike Doyle (’91). “Guided by the Holy Spirit, our community embraces the core values of truth, respect, responsibility, excellence and service, aligning with the mission of Marquette University Law School. Loras prepares students for one of the most challenging and rewarding terminal degree opportunities in law through Marquette. As a proud alumnus of both Loras College and Marquette University Law School (’94), I look forward to supporting and celebrating Duhawks as they pursue this 3+3 agreement between Loras and Marquette.”

The announcement comes as Loras continues to demonstrate success in competitive legal advocacy. The Loras Moot Court team competed this fall at the Drake University Law School Regional Moot Court Tournament, earning three of the top 10 orator awards. In addition, one Loras team qualified for the national moot court championship, held in late January 2026.

Loras was represented in regional competition by three two-person teams: Megan O’Donnell (’27) and Gavin Denholm (’27); Olivia Carroll (’27) and Connor Smith (’26); and Christian Washington (’28) and Naomi Tsang (’27). The team of O’Donnell and Denholm advanced from the regional tournament to the preliminary round of the national championship hosted by Texas Tech University School of Law in January.

Notably, several Loras alumni served as judges at the regional tournament, including former Iowa Attorney General Thomas J. Miller (’66) and the late retired U.S. District Court Judge Robert W. Pratt (’69).

Prospective students interested in the 3+3 pathway or the Pre-Law Program can learn more here or contact the Loras College Admission Office at 563.588.7236.