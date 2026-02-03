The Duhawk Behind the Dozen

Neil Bingham ’17

English & Creative Writing





Neil Bingham (’17) has always believed in the power of connection, a belief that ultimately led him to create one of Loras College’s most meaningful young alumni initiatives: the Duhawk Dozen.

Neil considered a state school, a city school, and Loras when deciding where to attend college. While Loras already felt familiar through years of sports camps and the influence of his godmother, Kathy Johnson (’87), it was his campus visit that truly sealed the decision. Student guide Ali (Settanni) Steepleton (’15), revealed a new side of Loras, and Neil quickly realized it was where he belonged. “It was an ‘aha’ moment,” Neil says. “I just knew.”

Academically, Neil’s journey evolved along the way. He began in Media Studies before a meaningful advising conversation encouraged him to think more intentionally about the skills he wanted to carry into his future career. That moment led him to education coursework with Dr. Hillarie Welsh and ultimately to major in English with a focus in Creative Writing. Through student teaching at Dubuque Senior and mentorship from impactful faculty across departments, Neil developed a deep appreciation for reflection, ethics, and the power of stories to shape understanding.

After graduating, Neil remained at Loras for six years, beginning his professional career in the Admissions Office. During his time on campus, he gained experience in recruitment, marketing, fundraising, and corporate partnerships, learning quickly in a fast-paced environment while strengthening his connection to the alumni network. Those experiences, paired with his creative background, sparked an idea that would leave a lasting mark on young alumni engagement.

It was during this time that Neil recognized a need to better highlight young alumni stories. “Sometimes people think their alma mater only reaches out when it benefits them,” he said. “And that’s just not true.” Alongside fellow alumni Rachel Moser (’17), Neil created the Duhawk Dozen to spotlight graduates of the last decade and reinforce meaningful connection. “The goal was simple, to show young alumni that they’re seen, valued, and celebrated.” What began as a leap of faith has since grown into a lasting platform that continues to strengthen the Duhawk community.

In a year marked by both personal loss and significant milestones, Neil experienced the strength of the Duhawk network in meaningful ways. From classmates and colleagues showing up during difficult moments to fellow alumni cheering him on as he completed his first marathon, those experiences reaffirmed the importance of community, and the very reason he started the Duhawk Dozen.

Today, Neil continues to live out the values and dispositions he developed at Loras through reflection, ethical decision-making, and what he calls charitable thinking, approaching relationships with empathy, honesty, and care. His message to fellow alumni is simple: stay connected, show up when you can, and keep telling each other’s stories.

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear how Neil’s passion for connection and storytelling continues to shape his life and work today, and how it all led to the creation of the Duhawk Dozen. Congrats, Neil!