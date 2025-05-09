Service-Fueled, Student-Focused

Kelsey Callahan (’16, MA ’20)

English Literature & Secondary Education

General Psychology

Palos Heights, Illinois



Kelsey Callahan (’16) grew up on the south suburbs of Chicago with strong Loras ties—her mom, aunt, uncles, and cousins all proudly called Loras home. From participating in Loras All-Sports Camp, to campus visits, Kelsey always knew Loras was special. During Iowa Private College Week, her heart and head aligned, she fell back in love with Loras and never looked back.

As a student, Kelsey majored in English Literature and Secondary Education, later earning her Master’s in General Psychology. She immersed herself in campus life: Dance Marathon, Loras Student Alumni Council, service trips, and more, building lasting friendships with a group she affectionately calls the “Loras Ladies.”

One of the most transformative parts of her Loras experience? Service trips. Having been involved in them during high school, Kelsey knew she wanted to continue that meaningful work in college. Through Loras, she found opportunities to give back to communities across the country, blending travel and service in a way that shaped her worldview and deepened her call to help others.

After graduation, Kelsey stayed at Loras to serve future Duhawks in the Admission Office, recruiting Chicagoland students. Later, she transitioned to Student Life, where she continued to impact students through mentorship and programming. She reflects on those years with deep gratitude, saying, “I can’t imagine my post-college journey going any differently.”

Now, as Director of Admissions at Marist High School, Kelsey is back in Chicago, recruiting students in grades 6–8 and helping them take the next steps in their educational journeys. While the age group was a shift from college students, she’s embraced the challenge with passion and purpose.

Kelsey continues to stay connected to the Loras through Homecoming weekends and supporting student organizations she once helped lead, like Dance Marathon, now DuThon. She finds joy in watching today’s students carry forward the traditions she loved. “Loras is always evolving, and that’s what makes it so special,” she says. Whether she’s cheering from Chicago or visiting campus, Kelsey’s Duhawk pride runs deep, and it’s clear she’ll always be part of Loras College.

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Kelsey’s journey and her experiences at Loras. Congratulations, Kelsey!