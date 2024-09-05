Podcast Spreads Joy ‘Little by Little’



Fr. Angelus Montgomery (’07), a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal in New York, is using his Loras College education in an unexpected way. As one of the hosts of the Poco a Poco Video Podcast, he’s reaching thousands with a message of practical spirituality and encouragement.

The podcast, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, was initially conceived to provide spiritual formation during challenging times. “It ended up blessing many people, so we kept it going!” Fr. Angelus explains. The show’s success led to a partnership with Spirit Juice Studios, allowing for high-quality, free Catholic content online.

Poco a Poco, meaning “little by little” in Spanish, aims to offer listeners a source of rest, encouragement, and renewal. Fr. Angelus and his fellow friars break down the Gospel, drawing from their experiences in prayer, communal life, and work with the poor. “In a world where things can be complicated, the joy of the Gospel is attractive!” he says.

Balancing his responsibilities as the community’s vocation director with podcast production has been manageable thanks to a team approach. Fr. Angelus records multiple episodes once a month with other friars, including his triplet brother. This efficient schedule allows for a significant impact with minimal time demands.

Listener feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. “They enjoy the gift of being invited into our Franciscan brotherhood – the joy, humor, and playfulness,” Fr. Angelus shares. “They also find our simple and practical approach to being a disciple of Jesus fruitful.”

Fr. Angelus credits his Loras College experience with preparing him for this unexpected ministry. As a public relations major, he once dreamed of becoming the White House press secretary. While joining the Franciscan order meant sacrificing some career aspirations, Fr. Angelus is grateful for the opportunity to use his education and gifts in service of his faith.

“I am super grateful to the Lord for giving me this opportunity to use my gifts and my experience at Loras to further His Kingdom,” he reflects. Through Poco a Poco, Fr. Angelus continues to communicate important messages—just to a different audience than he once imagined.