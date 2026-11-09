A Career of Second Chances

Jessica (Gerardy) Reeg ’17

Criminal Justice



For Jessica (Gerardy) Reeg (’17), a career in criminal justice is about more than enforcing rules. It’s about helping people, building relationships, and making a difference in her community.

Growing up in Dubuque, Jessica always imagined attending college somewhere outside her hometown. However, after visiting Loras College, she found a welcoming community that felt like home.

“The people there were really welcoming, and I just felt very at home,” Jessica recalled.

With her older brother Jeremy Gerardy (’14) already attending Loras, Jessica had a familiar connection to campus. The opportunity to play softball, along with an academic scholarship, also helped her make the decision to become a Duhawk.

Entering Loras unsure of what she wanted to study, Jessica appreciated the opportunity to explore different interests through a liberal arts education.

“I get to try a little bit of everything and see what it is that I like.”

It didn’t take long for Jessica to discover her passion for criminal justice. She credits one of her professors, Kelly Francois, with helping her find that path. Through her Intro to Corrections course, Jessica visited correctional facilities and gained firsthand experience in the field.

“She ultimately is what kind of led me to the job that I’m in now and kind of down this road,” Jessica shared.

Those experiences eventually led to an internship at the Dubuque residential facility, where she later accepted a temporary position during her senior year. Following graduation, Jessica worked as a youth counselor at Four Oaks before returning to the residential facility as a full-time officer. After several years of gaining experience, she earned a promotion to her current role as a Probation and Parole Officer with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Today, Jessica works with individuals navigating rehabilitation and reintegration into their communities. From connecting clients with resources to helping them work toward personal goals, her role combines accountability with compassion.

“I love and have a passion for helping people,” Jessica shared. “I love being able to support people each and every day. Being that support system for people that don’t necessarily have it.”

While the work can be challenging, Jessica finds the greatest reward in celebrating her clients’ successes, whether that’s finding employment, securing housing, maintaining sobriety, or successfully completing probation or parole.

“I get to be their little cheerleader and I get to help them along the way, and it just brings me a great sense of pride and joy doing what I do.”

Looking back on her time at Loras, Jessica is especially grateful for the hands-on learning opportunities, relationships, and connections that continue to impact her career. She credits her liberal arts education with helping her understand different perspectives and work with people from all walks of life.

Those Duhawk connections have followed her well beyond graduation. Jessica shared that even in her office, more than a handful are fellow Loras graduates.

“We were told all through college, network, network, network. Like Loras networking is huge. And it’s so true.”

Whether it’s connecting with fellow alumni in her workplace or unexpectedly meeting Duhawks while traveling, Jessica continues to see the value of the relationships she built at Loras.

From discovering her passion in the classroom to building a career dedicated to helping others, Jessica’s story is a reminder that the experiences and connections made at Loras can have an impact long after graduation. Congratulations, Jessica!