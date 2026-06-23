Loras Creative Media Students Earn State and Regional Honors for Film and Media Work

Spring is widely regarded as the premier season for film festivals and awards ceremonies recognizing excellence in creative projects from the previous year. Loras College Creative Media students have continued that tradition, earning multiple state and regional honors for their outstanding work.

At the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Student Production Awards hosted by the Upper Midwest Emmy Chapter on April 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Loras students received nine nominations across several categories and earned two Crystal Pillar awards.

Winners include:

Solo Storyteller | Rooted in Passion – Madisyn Heim (’27)

Interview/Discussion | Legacy Red Carpet LIVE – Madisyn Heim (’27), Michael White (’25), Anna Tallman (’27), Mason Marrari (’27), Max Clasen (’27), Gigi Shallenberger (’28), Daniel Welter (’27), Ruben Botali (’26), Maya Pierce (’27), Aidan Joyce (’26), Zac Joerger, Tyler Kirk (’25) and Iva Senio (’27).

Nominations include:

Commercial | Bunker Hill Golf Course – Nora Bruxvoort (’26)

Commercial | Clean Money – Mason Marrari (’27), Max Clasen (’27) and Brady Oberfoell (’27)

Nonfiction | Ride On: The Story of Gwen Maiers – Lucas Schoaf (’26) and Ryan Haywood (’25)

Fiction | PSYCLE – Than San (’27)

Public Affairs | Du-Valor Series – Mason Marrari (’27)

Sports Program | Key City Sports – Sports Media Class (Spring 2025)

Live Sporting Event/Game | Loras Football vs. Simpson – Brock Booth (’26), David Peters (’26), Duane Vetter (’27), DUMEDIA Crew

The NATAS Student Production Awards recognize outstanding student achievement in video media production by undergraduate students across the Upper Midwest Emmy region, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Loras students also found success at the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival (CRIFF), held April 10–12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Fourteen Creative Media students representing five films were named official selections and had their work screened during the three-day festival. Two students earned top honors at the CRIFF Eddy Awards, receiving a Gold Eddy Award for their senior capstone documentary.

Awards and selections include:

Gold Eddy Award, Student Documentary | Ride On: The Story of Gwen Maiers – Ryan Haywood (’25) & Lucas Schoaf (’25)

Official Selection, Student Documentary | Healing Through Hope – Anna Tallman (’27), Hunter Jones (’27) and Emily Delamora (’26)

Official Selection, Student Narrative Short-Form | Dress Like a Lady – Daniela Bernal (’25) and Patrick Louscher (’25)

Official Selection, Student Narrative Short-Form | Silent Riff – Loras Global Filmmaking class (May 25)

Official Selection, Student Freestyle | PSYCLE – Than San (’27)

Loras students continued their successful awards season at the 35th annual Iowa Motion Picture Association (IMPA) Festival and Awards, held May 30 in Waukee, Iowa.

Three Creative Media projects received Awards of Excellence in the Student Production (Undergraduate) category.

Award of Excellence, Student Production (Undergraduate) Silent Riff – Ryan Haywood (’25) & Loras Global Filmmaking class (May 25)

Award of Excellence, Student Production (Undergraduate) PSYCLE – Than San (’27)

Award of Excellence, Student Production (Undergraduate) Ride On: The Story of Gwen Maiers – Ryan Haywood (’25) and Lucas Schoaf (’25)

NATAS Student Production Awards

(Back Row) Ryan Haywood, Hunter Jones, Nora Bruxvoort, Max Clasen, Mason Marrari

(Front Row) Madisyn Heim, Than San, David Peters CRIFF

(Back Row) Paul Huiskamp, Ryan Haywood, David Peters

(Front Row) Hunter Jones, Than San