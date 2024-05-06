CFA Institute Research Challenge

Students Emma Coates (‘24), Chase Hefel (‘25), Tyler Kratochvil (‘24), and Lori Silva (‘26) represented Loras while competing in the 2024 sub-regional competition hosted by the CFA Society of Iowa. Each team from the nine schools represented evaluated John Deere (Deere & Company), submitting a written report and making an oral presentation with a buy or sell recommendation to a panel of CFA judges.

Loras Take Second in Big Stock Pitch

Zack Ehrler (’24), Andrew Hefel (’24), Chase Hefel (’25), and Austin Jones (’25) ﬁnished in second place in the ﬁrst Big Stock Pitch Competition hosted by Appalachian State University and competing against teams from across the country.

Teams pitched a stock that they believed presents an impressive return opportunity backed by fundamental analysis and risk assessment, including ESG considerations. Each team submitted a slide deck for the initial round of judging. Then, as one of the top three teams, the Loras team presented via Zoom to an esteemed panel of judges. For the second-place ﬁnish, the Loras team split a $500 prize

loras.edu/finance

The Loras ﬁnance major is recognized by the CFA Institute as a University Affiliate Program (UAP) with curriculum preparing students for the ﬁrst CFA exam, even before graduation. Along with our minor in ﬁnancial planning and wealth management that meets Certiﬁed Financial Planning (CFP) education requirements, Loras stands out as one of the few small, private institutions providing both paths.