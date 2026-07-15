When Evan Schlichting (’28) arrived in Ames this summer, he was ready to combine two lifelong interests: engineering and meteorology.

The rising sophomore from Freeburg, Illinois, is serving as a High-Altitude Ballooning Intern with the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, a NASA-supported program that provides students with hands-on experience in engineering design, research and aerospace technology.

For Schlichting, the opportunity offered more than technical experience. It also allowed him to collaborate with students and professionals from across Iowa while expanding his knowledge in fields beyond his mechanical engineering coursework.

“I wanted an internship where I could build, design and solve real engineering problems while making connections with people who share similar interests,” Schlichting said. “This experience has allowed me to do all of that while exploring aerospace engineering in a way I hadn’t before.”

Throughout the summer, Schlichting has helped support weekly high-altitude balloon launches, including missions conducted in partnership with the University of Iowa. His work has involved designing components using computer-aided design (CAD) software, programming with Python and C++, and learning about radio communications, GPS tracking systems, sensors and onboard electronics used to recover balloon payloads.

One of the most valuable lessons, he said, has been adapting his existing technical skills to new tools and environments. After learning SolidWorks at Loras, he has expanded his CAD experience by working in Onshape, gaining experience with software commonly used across the engineering industry.

Working alongside aerospace engineering students has also introduced Schlichting to projects outside his primary discipline. He has contributed to research supporting a DARPA drone competition by studying lightweight materials, carbon fiber construction, two-stroke engine performance and propeller design.

“The opportunity to learn from students in another engineering discipline has broadened my perspective and sparked a strong interest in aerospace engineering.”

Schlichting credits several Loras College courses and experiences with preparing him for the internship. Intro to Robotics Programming with Dr. Devayan Bir, Assistant Professor of Engineering, provided a foundation in Python and C++, while Intro to Engineering Design with Dr. Nimish Mathure, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, introduced him to CAD through SolidWorks. In Properties of Mechanics and Materials, Dr. Aaron Joy’s, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, instruction in finite stress analysis helped prepare him for advanced engineering software used during the internship.

Outside the classroom, Schlichting said his involvement with the Loras SAE BAJA club has strengthened his problem-solving and teamwork skills by providing practical engineering experience on large-scale design projects. As one of the students helping rebuild the organization, he believes the club will continue to play an important role in preparing future engineers.

Although Schlichting’s long-term goal is to work in the automotive industry, the internship has inspired him to consider adding an aerospace emphasis to his mechanical engineering degree.

“This experience has shown me how connected different areas of engineering really are. It’s reinforced my passion for engineering while opening doors to opportunities I hadn’t previously considered.”

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