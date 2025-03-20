Loras College Celebrates Most Successful Duhawk Day Yet

Loras College celebrated a record-breaking thirteenth Duhawk Day with an incredible 2,433 donors, surpassing the goal of 1,839 and pushing the total over 2,000 for the fifth consecutive year. This milestone marks the highest number of donors in the event’s history.

On Wednesday, March 19, students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and friends came together to celebrate, unite, and support Loras College. All gifts received on Duhawk Day benefit current and future students and the entire campus, enhancing the Loras College experience.

To encourage participation, donors stepped forward with matching gift challenges to maximize the impact of contributions throughout the day. These sponsored challenges helped push the donor total past our goal, with a $100,000 challenge gift from David Holmberg (’72) playing a crucial role in reaching this year’s milestone.

“It reminds me that even as a student on a small campus, I am truly part of a much larger community,” said Samantha Giglio (’27). “The overwhelming love and support for my education makes me feel extremely valued, and that I will succeed greatly for years to come in every aspect of my life.”

Since its inception in 2013, Duhawk Day has provided an opportunity for the Loras community to rally together in support of the College from around the world. That first year, the goal was set at 523 donors in honor of the event’s date—May 23. However, the outpouring of support exceeded expectations, with 972 donors coming together to make an impact. What started as a day of giving has since grown into a powerful tradition, with donor participation reaching new heights year after year. Philanthropy remains at the core of Duhawk Day, shaping the experiences of current and future generations of Duhawks and preparing the world’s future leaders.

“Duhawk Day served as a reminder of what a blessed community we have at Loras,” President of Loras College Jim Collins (’84) said. “I am proud of the incredible network of alumni, parents, friends, students, staff, and faculty that came together to share their favorite pictures, memories, and financial support. Closing out the evening with Mass in the Beckman Chapel and a big win for our #13 Men’s Volleyball team provided a fitting end to a celebratory day. We are humbled by yet another record Duhawk Day and grateful for the lasting impact it has on our beloved College.”

Duhawk Day 2025 provided the Loras community with a myriad of opportunities to come together digitally and in person at 21 different events throughout campus and the country. Duhawks donned purple and gold and shared photos and memories on social media throughout the day. On campus, students showcased their Loras spirit through contests, giveaways, and community activities.

From its humble beginnings in 2013 to today’s record-breaking participation, Duhawk Day continues to unite the Loras community in a shared mission: to support, uplift, and shape the future of Loras College. Save the date for Duhawk Day 2026: Wednesday, March 4.