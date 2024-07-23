Mike Doyle Announced as President-Elect

The Board of Regents of Loras College is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael (Mike) Doyle, J.D. (’91) as president-elect. Doyle will return to Loras in August to ensure a smooth presidential transition and work with President Jim Collins (’84), who has served as president for the past twenty years and will retire in May 2025. Doyle will succeed Collins on June 1, 2025.

A 1991 magna cum laude graduate of Loras College, Doyle brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership, finance, and advancement to the role. Beginning in 2007, he served in multiple roles at Loras, most recently as vice president for advancement and treasurer (CFO) at Loras, where he was a principal member of the college’s leadership team until 2021.

“Mike Doyle’s deep understanding of Loras College, combined with his impressive track record in fundraising and financial management, make him the ideal candidate to lead our institution into its next chapter,” said Rich Scalise (’76), chair of the Loras College Board of Regents. “His vision for the future of Loras and his commitment to our mission are inspiring.”

During his tenure at Loras, Doyle led the college’s advancement efforts to unprecedented success. He spearheaded the “Inspiring Lives & Leadership” campaign, which surpassed its goal and marked the largest capital campaign in the college’s 185-year history.

Most recently serving as president of Steele Capital Management from December 2021 to the present, Doyle’s career path reflects a blend of legal expertise, financial acumen, and strong leadership in higher education. After earning his juris doctor from Marquette University Law School in 1994, he passed the Certified Financial Planner™ exam in 2002 and worked as a financial advisor at prominent firms, including Northwestern Mutual Life, Richardson Financial Group, and Ernst & Young, LLP.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen to serve as the next president of Loras College,” said Doyle. “As an alumnus and long-time member of the Loras community, I am passionate about our Catholic mission and the transformative power of a Loras education steeped in Catholic intellectual tradition. I look forward to working with our exceptional faculty, staff, students, and alumni to build upon our strong foundation and lead Loras into the future.”

A native of Shullsburg, Wisconsin, Doyle has strong ties to the Dubuque area. He resides in Asbury, Iowa, with his wife Martha and their sons Jack and Hugh.

About Loras College

Established in 1839, Loras College draws on its historic legacy as Iowa’s first college, the second oldest Catholic college west of the Mississippi River, and one of the nation’s 10 diocesan colleges. Located in Dubuque, Iowa. Loras is a pioneer and leader in Catholic education, shaping students to be active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decision-makers, and responsible contributors. The College offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees. To learn more about Loras College, please visit loras.edu.