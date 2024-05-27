Transforming Internships into Career Opportunities

Celina Feldhake (’24), a recent graduate from Loras College, has made the most of her college experience by completing multiple internships at Cottingham & Butler. Over the past two summers and throughout her junior and senior years, Celina’s role evolved from a medical marketer intern, where she illustrated quotes, analyzed loss ratios, and performed analytics, to her recent client management position. Her daily tasks included running toolkits, reviewing client slide decks, and analyzing prospective client data.



Celina’s internship experience pushed her to learn about a field she initially knew little about, allowing her to complete meaningful projects and understand the essentials of full-time roles. She credits Cottingham & Butler with providing a crucial jump start for her future success. Additionally, Celina worked with Loras College’s Center for Experiential Learning (CEL) to receive academic credit for her internship, which involved reflective questions and goal-setting.



Celina highly recommends pursuing internships early in one’s college career, as it helped her discover her passion and career path. Her dedication and hard work paid off, as she will be starting a full-time position at Cottingham & Butler after graduation.