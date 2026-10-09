A Duhawk in Patriots Territory

Michael Runde (’20)

Media Studies



When Michael Runde (’20) began looking at colleges, he didn’t expect to stay in his hometown of Dubuque. At his parents’ encouragement, he agreed to visit Loras. An overnight stay changed his mind.

“I just remember getting on campus for an overnight visit and just almost being mad because I loved it so much,” Michael shared.

That unexpected connection became the beginning of a journey that would take him from exploring his interests at Loras to working in professional football.

Michael arrived on campus undecided about his major. During his first year, a conversation with media studies professor Craig Schaefer (’89) encouraged him to consider turning his interest in film and production into something more. That evening, he changed his spring schedule to include media studies courses.

Through LCTV, SportsZone and documentary projects, Michael had opportunities to explore different types of storytelling while building his skills. He credits the faculty’s encouragement and the program’s hands-on approach with helping him find his direction.

One particularly meaningful experience was his senior capstone documentary, One Stolen Moment. The project followed four Loras athletes whose opportunities to compete for national championships were cut short by the cancellation of sporting events in March 2020. Telling their stories helped Michael recognize that sports production could be a career he wanted to pursue.

After graduating during the pandemic, Michael began working as a videographer on the marketing team at a Dubuque accounting firm. With limited opportunities to film in person, he expanded his skills in graphics and corporate marketing. The experience taught him to adapt and grow beyond the work he already knew.

His next opportunity took him out of Dubuque and into the NFL as a video production intern with Washington’s football organization. Adjusting to a new city and the pace of professional sports brought challenges, but it also showed him how much his Loras education had prepared him to contribute.

Today, Michael works as a video producer with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, creating content for the New England Patriots organization. His responsibilities have grown from editing short videos and covering community events to filming on game days, traveling with the team and helping produce and edit a long-form documentary series.

For Michael, the work brings together a personal interest in football and a love of storytelling. He enjoys the variety each day brings and the opportunity to collaborate with a creative team.

Looking back, he remains grateful for the faculty and classmates who helped him grow at Loras. Working alongside talented peers encouraged him to keep improving, while supportive mentors gave him the confidence to try something new.

One lesson continues to guide him: accept when you don’t know something and use it as an opportunity to learn. It’s an approach that helped him discover his path at Loras, and continues to shape the stories he tells today.

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Michael’s journey from Dubuque to the NFL, the mentors who helped shape his path, and how he turned his passion for storytelling into a career behind the camera. Congratulations, Michael!