Service Information Visitation

Tuesday, December 8, 2026

3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Christ the King Chapel, Loras College

Mass of Christian Burial

Wednesday, December 9, 2026

10:00 a.m.

Christ the King Chapel, Loras College Robert “Bob” “Coach” Bierie (’65), beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor and lifelong Duhawk, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 86 years old. While Bob’s impact on Loras College and generations of student athletes was extraordinary, his greatest pride was always his family. Born in Dubuque on September 23, 1940, to George and Linda “Lindy” (Herkes) Bierie, Bob discovered his love for football at Nativity Grade School. In 1953, his team finished 10–0 and won the State Catholic Grade School Championship, outscoring opponents 206–17. At Loras Academy, he played basketball, ran track and earned all-state football honors as a “Gub”. Bob married the love of his life, Jerine Meyer, the weekend after high school graduation, having first met her in eighth grade. Together, they raised three daughters: Tamara Josephine, Lynn Ann and Jacqueline Jean. Their life was grounded in hard work, grit and love. Bob often said, “Marrying Jerine was the best thing I ever did.” After working for his father in the family business for three years, Bob pursued his dream of coaching, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree and later a master’s degree in graduate counseling from Loras College. He attended classes by day and worked nights at The Pack, with Jerine and both sides of the family helping support their growing household. His early career included teaching and coaching at Wahlert Catholic in Dubuque, Iowa, Boylan Catholic in Rockford, Illinois, Beloit Catholic in Beloit, Wisconsin, Freeport High School in Freeport, Illinois, and Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Illinois. As NIU’s offensive coordinator in 1978 and 1979, he helped 17 players sign NFL contracts which was a point of pride he called “BIG TIME.” Bierie’s offense set a school record for most plays, second best total offensive and first down figures in Huskie history.

In 1980, Bob returned to Loras as the College’s 19th head football coach. Known simply as “Coach,” he did whatever was needed to help the program succeed. Alongside football, he coached women’s basketball, managed San Jose Pool, served as head athletic trainer and taught physical education. During his three seasons coaching women’s basketball, he earned the second-highest career winning percentage in program history.

Bob’s football accomplishments included 144 victories, 20 shutouts, 13 consecutive home wins, five undefeated home seasons and a 22–3 record against crosstown rival the University of Dubuque which was one of his favorite statistics. He coached 30 All-Americans, 23 All-District and All-Region selections and 96 All-Conference players.

Bob’s leadership extended beyond the football field. As Director of Athletics from 1985 to 1997, he helped return Loras to the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and NCAA Division III competition. During his tenure, the College captured the Iowa Conference All-Sports Trophy for both men and women—the only time in school history.

Coach believed his greatest success was watching young men and women grow into successful adults. He demanded accountability, discipline and effort because he believed in his players’ potential. Behind his gruff voice and sideline intensity was a mentor who cared deeply and continued supporting players long after their playing days ended. More than 100 former players went on to become coaches, educators and administrators themselves.

Bob led his family by example, teaching his daughters the value of hard work, resilience and showing up for others. They remember his unfiltered honesty, thoughtful questions, unmistakable expressions and especially the way he smiled at their mom. Some of the family’s favorite memories were made along the Mississippi and Rock rivers. The whole family spent summers boating and camping, eventually trading a tent for a houseboat. The river became a second home filled with waterskiing, family holidays, and long summer days before football season began. At the end of the day, Bob could often be found sitting at the front of the houseboat, watching the water and taking in the views with those he loved most. As the family grew, he embraced his role as Grandpa, always willing to drop everything to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Inducted into the Loras College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004, his final year as head football coach, Bob then accepted what was intended to be a two-year role in the Advancement Office to help transform the Rock Bowl. Two years quickly turned into 20 where Coach continued this work reconnecting alumni with Loras, helping generations of students access education, and raising more than $5 million in commitments up until the weeks prior to his death.

In 2019, former players, friends and supporters raised more than $500,000 to name the historic Rock Bowl field Bierie Field. The effort eventually approached $1 million, reflecting a legacy built not only on wins, but on relationships, loyalty and love for Loras.

“I’m a Loras guy,” Bob once said. “It’s just a passion I have for the place.”

When asked what he loved most, Bob’s answer was always the same: his wife, his family and Loras. He was also a devoted fan of the Chicago Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and enjoyed staying active at Planet Fitness, camping at Massey Station, biking wherever and whenever they could, boating on the Mississippi River hitting all locks from Minnesota to St. Louis every summer for as long as they could remember. Bob loved golfing with the Redshirts in Dubuque and Homestead, Florida, where Jerine and Bob spent almost twenty winters.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jerine; daughters Tamara (John) Curzon of Dubuque, Iowa; Lynn (Brent) Brown of Durango, Colorado; Jacqueline (Andrew Wracher) Bierie of Dolores, Colorado; and six grandchildren, Andrew (Gabby) Curzon, Megan (Michael Gartcide) Curzon, Rogan (Anja) Brown, Cully (Molly) Brown, Maria McCarthy, and Kayla (Vagner) McCarthy; four great-grandchildren, Lawai’a, Novie, Stella, and Moritz; brothers David (Dee) Bierie, Tom (Linda) Bierie, John (Marijo) Bierie, and Dick (Denise) Bierie; and extended family, friends, former players, colleagues, and members of the Loras community who became family over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Linda Bierie, his in-laws Claude and Ann (Heitz) Meyer, who helped foster his love for the river, brother-in-law James Meyer, and sister-in-law Janas Frye.

The Bierie family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital Dubuque Cancer Center and University of Iowa Cancer Center as well as Hospice of Dubuque; especially Shelby, for their help during Coach’s courageous battle with cancer and his final days. Memorial contributions can be directed to Loras College in support of the Coach Bob (’65) and Jerine Bierie Excellence Fund.

Bob’s legacy will endure wherever Duhawks gather, stories are shared, and Purple and Gold are worn with pride.

As Coach Bierie would always say: “Once a Duhawk, Always a Duhawk.”

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of funeral arrangements.