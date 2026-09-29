Loras College to Honor Five Distinguished Alumni During Homecoming 2026

Loras College will recognize five outstanding alumni during the 2026 Distinguished Alumni Celebration on Friday, October 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Bill (A ’52) and JoAnne Miller Academic Resource Center. Join us in celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the Loras community by registering for this event.

Established in 1988 by the National Alumni Board, the annual Homecoming celebration honors alumni whose professional achievements, service and dedication reflect the mission and values of Loras College.

The 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are:

Mike Rice (’64), Amicus Award

For decades, Mike Rice has been a loyal friend, steadfast advocate, and generous benefactor of Loras College.

As a Regent Emeritus, Rice has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to advancing the College’s Catholic mission and strengthening the Loras experience for generations of students. Together with his wife, Geri, their leadership and generosity have inspired others to invest in Loras and played an important role in the success of the Rooted in Legacy, Rising Together campaign.

Meaning “friend” in Latin, the Amicus Award recognizes Rice’s professional accomplishments and enduring friendship with Loras College.

Msgr. Jim Miller (’72), Humanitarian Award

A life rooted in faith and dedicated to serving others has defined the ministry of Monsignor Jim Miller.

Throughout decades of priestly service, Msgr. Miller has ministered to communities throughout the Archdiocese of Dubuque and beyond. His service has included mission work in Cochabamba, Bolivia, involvement in Hispanic ministry and continued spiritual leadership through retreats and lay formation programs.

Through his compassion, humility and commitment to accompanying others in faith, Msgr. Miller exemplifies the Loras mission to serve God and neighbor.

Carla (Bodensteiner) Christiansen (’91), Professional Achievement Award

For more than three decades, Carla (Bodensteiner) Christiansen has helped students develop the knowledge, confidence and healthy habits needed to thrive.

Christiansen has dedicated 35 years to education, including more than 28 years at Apple Valley High School, where she teaches wellness and physical education and serves as department lead. Her outstanding commitment to student well-being, achievement and lifelong learning earned her recognition as the 2026 SHAPE America National High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

Her leadership and impact on generations of students embody what it means to use one’s talents in service to others.

Bobbi (Head) Earles (’88), Campus Contributions Award

For nearly two decades, Bobbi Earles helped tell the Loras story, strengthen relationships with alumni and friends and advance the mission of her alma mater.

During her 18 years of service to Loras, Earles held leadership positions in development, alumni relations, communications and marketing. She helped connect generations of Duhawks to the College and contributed to fundraising campaigns supporting scholarships, the endowment and campus improvements.

After Loras, Earles continued her commitment to philanthropy, storytelling and community betterment through her work with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, retiring in 2025.

Kevin O’Brien (’11), Young Alumni Award

Kevin O’Brien has carried the Loras commitment to service from Dubuque to communities around the world.

After graduating from Loras with majors in international studies, Spanish and politics, O’Brien returned to the College as Special Projects Manager. Then, he moved to Washington, DC, to work with Catholic Charities and later served in the Peace Corps in Mozambique. His career has centered on building stronger communities and creating opportunities for others. He received his Master of Social Work from Boston College and continued working in humanitarian aid and emergency response domestically and internationally, while helping asylum seekers, newcomers, and disaster-impacted communities access resources, recover and build independence to pursue their dreams.

Today, O’Brien continues his commitment to building and creating spaces for advocacy and community in Dubuque. He also remains connected to his alma mater through his service on the Loras College National Alumni Board.

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College is a Catholic liberal arts college dedicated to fostering active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decision-makers and responsible contributors in diverse professional, social and religious roles. The 2026 Distinguished Alumni Celebration is part of Loras College Homecoming, taking place October 9–11. Additional information about Homecoming events is available at loras.edu/homecoming.

For further information, please contact Michael Burnett, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at 563.588.7987 or Michael.Burnett@loras.edu.