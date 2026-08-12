Loras Chemistry Student Conducts Computational Research Through University of South Florida Internship

For Emma Nelson (’27), summer research has become an opportunity to explore new areas of chemistry while discovering where her career interests can take her.



The rising senior from Pontiac, Illinois, is spending the summer at the University of South Florida in Tampa as an undergraduate research intern through the Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) in Functional Materials program.

Nelson, a chemistry major with minors in accounting and business administration, is conducting computational chemistry research focused on drug development. After previously researching inorganic catalysis at Ames National Laboratory, she was eager to expand her experience in computational modeling while working alongside researchers in a new environment.

“I wanted to explore computational chemistry after my previous research experience. The opportunity to model and simulate molecules for drug development, combined with the chance to experience a new part of the country, made this internship a perfect fit.”

Throughout the internship, Nelson has been using a computational technique known as virtual screening to predict how potential drug compounds interact with proteins. The process allows researchers to evaluate thousands of possible compounds before laboratory testing begins, helping accelerate the development of new treatments.

“One of the most interesting things I’ve learned is that some pharmaceuticals currently on the market were originally identified through virtual screening. It’s exciting to see how computational chemistry can directly contribute to treatments that improve people’s lives.”



Nelson credits Loras College with preparing her to step confidently into a research environment. During her first May Term, she participated in the Science Research Experience, where she developed the research, problem-solving and independent thinking skills that continue to serve her today.



Following that experience, Emma received the Dr. Scholl Summer Science Research Support award, allowing her to continue research on campus while building technical skills in Linux operating systems and Perl programming. Those experiences have proven valuable throughout her work at the University of South Florida.



She also credits Dr. Adam Moser for his mentorship throughout her undergraduate career. “Dr. Moser has always been incredibly supportive and willing to answer my questions. His guidance has helped prepare me for each research opportunity I’ve pursued.”

As she reflects on her journey, Emma encourages other students interested in undergraduate research to cast a wide net when applying for summer opportunities.

“I applied to about 15 internships and was fortunate to receive offers from both Florida and California. Don’t be afraid to apply in different locations. Summer research is a great opportunity to travel, meet new people and learn more about yourself while gaining valuable experience.”